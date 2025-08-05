ABC Arbitrage SA Takes $2.95 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $302.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.47 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

