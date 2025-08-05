West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.