Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes $1.65 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,433,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,752,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,259,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,395,438,000 after buying an additional 309,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total transaction of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588 shares in the company, valued at $582,414. This trade represents a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $922.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $993.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.24. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

