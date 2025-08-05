Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8%

MA stock opened at $569.73 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $439.59 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.