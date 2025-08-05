Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 2nd

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Fluor, Linde, Ingersoll Rand, Bloom Energy, and Shell are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging low-carbon hydrogen sector, whose growth depends on technological advances, regulatory support and broader adoption of hydrogen fuel solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $109.61. 19,647,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded down $5.76 on Friday, hitting $44.45. 26,301,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.06. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $15.31 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 25,535,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.15 and a 200 day moving average of $457.55. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE IR traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,246,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE BE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,494,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.23 and a beta of 3.28.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

