Lithium Stocks To Research – August 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Enovix, QuantumScape, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining and supply of lithium, a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries. As demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems rises, these equities provide investors with exposure to lithium’s price fluctuations and production growth. Enthusiasm for clean-energy technologies often drives interest and volatility in lithium stock valuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.61. 19,647,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,263,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,110,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.40.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,965,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

