ABC Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ABC Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $301.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average is $292.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

