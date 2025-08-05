Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $171.19.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
