Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

