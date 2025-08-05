Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.13 and last traded at $214.10, with a volume of 4618464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

