Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.