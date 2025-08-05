Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

