Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE DE opened at $511.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.