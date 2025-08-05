Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $511.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.