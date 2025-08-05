LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 175 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average of $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

