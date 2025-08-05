Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,957,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,599,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

