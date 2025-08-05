Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of VONE opened at $286.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $290.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

