Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.