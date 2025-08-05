SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,025 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,479,000 after buying an additional 1,191,961 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

