Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Trading Down 2.2%

NYSEARCA IGPT opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $490.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

