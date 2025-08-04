Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 824 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $70.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.