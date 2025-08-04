R Squared Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,780 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,008,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,029,000 after buying an additional 809,864 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Transocean by 14.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,470,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 520,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,152,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,608 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 2,221,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

