The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.43 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.82.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

