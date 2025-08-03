1,788 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $4,962,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cencora by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:COR opened at $288.31 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.29.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

