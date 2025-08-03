LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $58,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.28.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

