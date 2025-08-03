Argent Trust Co Acquires 813 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $373.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.84 and a 200-day moving average of $373.17. The stock has a market cap of $371.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

