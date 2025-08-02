Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,089,000 after buying an additional 197,939 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 61,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $182.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

