Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $704,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 108.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 380.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 78.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTM stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.50.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

