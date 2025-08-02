Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 590.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

