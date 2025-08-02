Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,568.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,074.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

