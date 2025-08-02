Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Allstate by 1,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 602,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.40.

Allstate Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $199.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $168.36 and a 52-week high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.