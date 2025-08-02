Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

HLLY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Holley had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 994.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

