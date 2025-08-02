Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.67.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $439.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.56 and a 200-day moving average of $388.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

