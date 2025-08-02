BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and approximately $104.61 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113,716.66 or 1.00138511 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,438.37 or 0.99903673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.02023922 USD and is down -11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

