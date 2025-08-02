LSV Asset Management Has $223.25 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $223,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Unum Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $69.70 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

