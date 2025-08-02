peaq Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One peaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, peaq has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. peaq has a total market capitalization of $62.14 million and $3.96 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get peaq alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113,716.66 or 1.00138511 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,438.37 or 0.99903673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Coin Profile

peaq launched on November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,302,149,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,155,391 coins. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,302,050,357.77699993 with 1,039,068,900.59223879 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.06059393 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,269,883.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade peaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy peaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for peaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.