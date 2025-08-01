Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BND opened at $73.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.