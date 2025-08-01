Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in eBay by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

