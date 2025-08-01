Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 111,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $187.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

