Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $221.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.