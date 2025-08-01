Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

