Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,523 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $396.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

