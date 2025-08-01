Comparing THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) and THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ingersoll Rand and THT Heat Transfer Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll Rand 0 7 6 0 2.46 THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus price target of $100.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and THT Heat Transfer Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll Rand $7.24 billion 4.72 $838.60 million $2.02 41.89 THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll Rand 11.30% 12.33% 7.01% THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats THT Heat Transfer Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

