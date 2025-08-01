Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

