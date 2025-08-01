NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $278.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

