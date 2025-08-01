Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.7% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.