Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 20,321 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,026,000 after buying an additional 1,039,088 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Sysco by 9,792.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 970,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after buying an additional 966,826 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

