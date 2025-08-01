Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,231 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

