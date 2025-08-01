550 Shares in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after acquiring an additional 420,153 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,695.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,601 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $393.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.19. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

