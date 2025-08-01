Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $330.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

