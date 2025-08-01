Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,083 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 165,899 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

