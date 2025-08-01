Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $912,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 105.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.9%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $272.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.